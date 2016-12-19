Dec 19 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on Dec. 22 for 2016 H1

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 23 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0YEuxH

