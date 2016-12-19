Dec 19 Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.96 billion yuan ($569.87 million) in share private placement to fund new energy car projects

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 20

* Says it plans to invest $590.4 million in new energy car development project in U.S.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQMPjd; bit.ly/2hi6uHU; bit.ly/2hzMmnV

