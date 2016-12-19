UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 141.02-170.97 percent y/y at 330-371 million yuan ($47.49-$53.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i6f1ho
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources