Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 20 I-mobile Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary named as i-mobile Taiwan Co.,Ltd in Taiwan, on Feb. 1, 2017
* Says new unit will be mainly engaged in Internet ad business, with registered capital of T$3 million
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/V6vdT5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)