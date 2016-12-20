Dec 20 Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc :

* Says its UK-based unit Pole To Win International Limited plans to set up new unit POLE TO WIN (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD. in Malaysia, under cooperation with Pole To Win UK Limited

* Says the new unit to be capitalized at 100 ringgit

* Says Pole To Win International Limited and Pole To Win UK Limited will hold 99 percent stake in and 1 percent stake in the new unit respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MHvAkF

