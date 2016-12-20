UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 Panasonic Corp :
* Says Panasonic enters into agreement to fully acquire Panasonic Industrial Devices SUNX Co Ltd (SUNX) via stock exchange, effective on March 27, 2017
* One share of SUNX's stock will be exchanged with 0.68 shares of Panasonic's stock
* About 11.5 million shares of Panasonic's stock will be exchanged
* SUNX's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 22, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9ojX3P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources