BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 China Baoan Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.6 billion yuan ($374.26 million) commercial paper, 2.6 billion yuan medium-term notes
* Says unit and partner plan lithium battery materials project with investment of at least 5.2 billion yuan
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.