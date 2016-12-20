Dec 20 Sharp Corp :

* Says its units Sharp Electronics Corporation and Sharp Electronics Manufacturing Company of America Inc (plaintiffs) decided to reach settlement with CRT maker Technicolor SA (the former Thomson SA) included three firms (defendants) on price cartel issue in CRT business

* Says defendants will pay $47 million as settlement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LfCILW

