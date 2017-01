Dec 20 Anhui Xinke New Materials Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 29.9 percent stake in Pegasus Entertainment for HK$194.2 million ($25.00 million)

* Says it scraps asset restructuring plan

* Says Ma Jingzhong resigns as general manager due to change in job role, but remains as president

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h6ZqCd; bit.ly/2h6Zvpv; bit.ly/2hPUssU

