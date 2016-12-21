Dec 21 Japan digital Laboratory Co Ltd :

* Says a Japan-based firm JDL Giken acquired 18.9 million shares of the co via takeover bid during the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20

* Says offered purchase price at 2,420 yen per share

* Says settlement starts on Dec. 28

* Says JDL Giken will raise stake in the co to 94.4 percent from 38.6 percent after the payment

* Says previous plan disclosed on Oct. 31

