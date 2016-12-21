Dec 21 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd :

* Says its investment sub-subsidiary plans to use up to 100 million yuan to invest in a Shenzhen-based investment LLP which will be capitalized at 206 million yuan and mainly engaged in equity investment

* Says the investment sub-subsidiary will hold a 48.5 percent stake in the Shenzhen-based investment LLP

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2W0TbO

