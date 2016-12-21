BRIEF-Mediatek posts Q4 financial results and Q1 guidance
* Says Q4 gross profit was T$23.7 billion ($756.75 million), down 14.1 percent sequentially and 0.3 percent y/y
Dec 21 Red Planet Japan Inc :
* Says it plans to sell stake in Tokyo-based music distribution unit
* Says it is aiming to focus on hotel business
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lg2t4t
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lg2t4t
* CEO says considering both dividend hike and share buyback
