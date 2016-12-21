BRIEF-Pharmswell Bio to dispose treasury shares for 2.60 bln won
* Says it will sell 745,990 shares of common stock from Jan. 27 to April 25
Dec 21 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 238.99 percent to 268.26 percent, or to be 220 million yuan to 239 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (64.9 million yuan)
* Says sharp increase in revenue and gross margin and newly merged pharma co's performance included in the consolidation and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XyBje2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.