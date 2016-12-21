Dec 21 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 238.99 percent to 268.26 percent, or to be 220 million yuan to 239 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (64.9 million yuan)

* Says sharp increase in revenue and gross margin and newly merged pharma co's performance included in the consolidation and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XyBje2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)