Dec 21 Dezhan Health Co Ltd :

* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 1.51 billion yuan in total, to fund acquisition and projects

* Says co's shareholder Mylin Holding Group Co Ltd's stake in co was diluted to 29.74 percent from 33.10 percent

