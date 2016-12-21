Dec 21 Hochiki Corp :

* Says its UK unit Hochiki Europe(U.K.)Limited plans to acquire 100 percent stake in an Italia-based firm D.E.S. SRL which is mainly engaged in sale of automatic smoke alarms and fire extinguishing equipment

* Transaction amount is 10,400 euro and transaction date on Jan. 20, 2017

