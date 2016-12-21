Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 21 Hochiki Corp :
* Says its UK unit Hochiki Europe(U.K.)Limited plans to acquire 100 percent stake in an Italia-based firm D.E.S. SRL which is mainly engaged in sale of automatic smoke alarms and fire extinguishing equipment
* Transaction amount is 10,400 euro and transaction date on Jan. 20, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MK7xB5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)