BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property enters deal to borrow HK$1.5 billion
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
Dec 21 Hulic Reit Inc :
* Says it to acquire real estate trust beneficiary rights in a property that located in Japan on Dec. 27
* Says transaction price of 1,200 million yen
* Says it to take out loan of 1.2 billion yen on Dec. 27, 2016 with maturity date of Aug. 31, 2017, for the acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5pkIOa; goo.gl/eJLBPT
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31