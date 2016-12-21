Dec 21 Mitsubishi Corp :

* Says Mitsubishi Corp is offering a takeover bid for 16,649,900 shares in Lawson Inc

* Offered purchase price at 8,650 yen per share

* Co aims to own 50.11 percent stake in Lawson after transaction, up from 33.47 percent currently

* Takeover bid total amount at 144.02 billion yen for 16.6 million shares

* Offering period from Dec. 22, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017

* Settlement starts on Feb. 15, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DUjWJJ

