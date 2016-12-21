Dec 21 Shionogi & Co Ltd :

* Says it will have new units on April 3, 2017

* Says new units will with name of Shionogi Administration Service Company Limited, Shionogi Career Development Center Company Limited, Shionogi Digital Science Company Limited, Shionogi Business Partner Company Limited, Shionogi Pharmacovigilance Center Company Limited, and Shionogi Marketing Solutions Company Limited

* Says every new unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tlGO3C

