Dec 21 Shionogi & Co Ltd :
* Says it will have new units on April 3, 2017
* Says new units will with name of Shionogi Administration
Service Company Limited, Shionogi Career Development Center
Company Limited, Shionogi Digital Science Company Limited,
Shionogi Business Partner Company Limited, Shionogi
Pharmacovigilance Center Company Limited, and Shionogi
Marketing Solutions Company Limited
* Says every new unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen
respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tlGO3C
