BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property enters deal to borrow HK$1.5 billion
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
Dec 21 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to buy property in Beijing for 1.18 billion yuan ($169.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hGBNPZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9495 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31