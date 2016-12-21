BRIEF-Comptel receives an order from a customer in South America
* Has received an order from a Global Tier-1 Group Customer in South America
Dec 21 Sunny Side Up Inc :
* Says it plans to sell 631 shares in its unit ENGAWA which is engaged in license business and sale support business, to ENGAWA's president
* Says transaction amount is 31.6 million yen and transaction date on Jan. 10, 2017
* Co will hold 39.94 percent stake in ENGAWA after the transaction from 58.36 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ylLOZv
* The company terminates share buy back due to current effects of the share buyback and the need to have financial reserves associated with share buy back in the whole period of its duration, until June 25., 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 29 million new shares through private placement for operating funds enrichment