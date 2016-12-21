Dec 21 Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control :

* Says it plans to use 51 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Shenzhen with an individual and a Shenzhen-based investment company

* Says the new company with registered capital of 100 million yuan will be engaged in development, production an sale of hardware and software of intelligent control products

* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZbpN5u

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)