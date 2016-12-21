BRIEF-Kaisa Group says Dec total contracted sales about RMB1.38 bln
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
Dec 21 CNH Co Ltd :
* Says its unit CNH Hospitality will sell land and building located in Yeouido to improve funds management efficiency
* Says transaction amount is 87 billion won and transaction settlement date is Dec. 22
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vXXbIs
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.