BRIEF-Kaisa Group says Dec total contracted sales about RMB1.38 bln
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
Dec 21 Masterwork Machinery Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up with partners a brokerage firm of registered capital 1.5 billion yuan ($215.78 million)
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.