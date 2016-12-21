UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston :
* Says it completed private placement of 236.9 million new shares at 8.35 yuan per share
* Says it raised 1.98 billion yuan in total
* Says Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. raised stake in it to 28.8 percent and became its top shareholder due to the private placement of new shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zkGRsr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources