UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd
* Says Agricultural Development Bank of China's fund plans to invest 305 million yuan ($43.88 million) in company's research and development unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hZgd6J
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9506 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources