Dec 21 Next Entertainment World Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue second registered private convertible bonds to raise 5 billion won, at 30,000 won/share

* Says coupon rate is 3.6 percent and yield to maturity is 3.6 percent

* Says conversion period from Jun. 21, 2019 to Nov. 21, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/bX84Hg

