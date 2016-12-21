Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Dec 21 Lushang Property :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will fully acquire a Shanghai-based clothing company
* Says it will develop a plot of land in Shanghai held by the clothing company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NZeFFm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.