BRIEF-First Credit Finance Group updates on provision of financial assistance
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
Dec 21 Masterlink Securities :
* Says it will repurchase 50,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.1 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 22 to Feb. 21, 2017
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5.82 per share ~ T$12.48 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$5.83 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ixOrlw
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act