BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
Dec 21 Zhongzhu Medical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($28.79 million) in medical industry investment fund with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i9JXBl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.