BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to set up a big data industrial JV in Shandong, with two Jinan-based limited partnerships
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and the unit to hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BRYt79
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: