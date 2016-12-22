BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Huaku Development :
* Says it will sell Taipei-based building at T$1.17 billion in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Gpg3jm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: