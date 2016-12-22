BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Thailand's TISCO Financial Group Public Co Ltd says in a notification to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET):
* TISCO Bank Public Company Limited and All-Ways Company Limited, subsidiaries of TISCO Financial Group, have agreed to transfer retail banking business from Standard Chartered Bank (Thai)
* Net asset value of the acquired business is about 5,500 million baht ($152.8 million)
* Transfer will be conducted once approved by the Bank of Thailand, shareholders of TISCO and All-Ways and shareholders of Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited ($1 = 36.0000 baht) (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: