Australia shares edge up on financials, materials; NZ slightly up
Jan 25 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in materials and financials, while gold stocks suffered as the U.S. dollar stabilised after several days of losses.
Dec 22 Japan Excellent Inc :
* Says it established 14 billion yen worth commitment line with three banks
* Says the period of the contract is from Jan. 30, 2017 to Jan. 29, 2018
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund loans repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/avBg0F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 25 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in materials and financials, while gold stocks suffered as the U.S. dollar stabilised after several days of losses.
* Distributable income of s$66.1 million for period 1 october to 31 december 2016 which was 4.9% lower
* Says contract value is 135 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jPbp57) Further company coverage: