UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Oisix Inc :
* Says it plans to fully acquire Japan-based firm DAICHI WO MAMORU KAI via share exchange on March 31, 2017
* Says one share of DAICHI WO MAMORU KAI can be exchanged for 261 shares of the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/71u0lv
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources