Dec 22 Oisix Inc :

* Says it plans to fully acquire Japan-based firm DAICHI WO MAMORU KAI via share exchange on March 31, 2017

* Says one share of DAICHI WO MAMORU KAI can be exchanged for 261 shares of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/71u0lv

