UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Choheung Corporation :
* Says top shareholder is changed to Ottogi and other 13 affiliates from Ham Tae Ho and other 14 affiliates
* Says Ottogi and other 13 affiliates are holding 67.2 percent stake(403,207 shares) in the co
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QouVpa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources