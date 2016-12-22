UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 HotLand Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell new unit to TACOPLANNING INC. at 275 million yen
* Says the new unit is engaged in operation of yakitori restaurants
* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 24
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oe2RLx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources