Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Sato Holdings Corp :
* Says it will fully acquire DataLase Ltd, which has been engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of marking materials in England
* Says currently it holds 33.3 percent stake in DataLase Ltd
* Effective date will be the middle of Jan. 2017
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/aNnmD
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)