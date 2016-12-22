BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme
Dec 22 Property Agent Inc :
* Says it plans to acquire a plot of land in Tokyo at an undisclosed price on the last day of March, 2017


* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations