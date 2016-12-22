Dec 22 Olympus Corp :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the development of built-in software and application for medical, science and film business products in Tokyo, Japan

* Effective date April 1, 2017

* After the transaction, Olympus will be the surviving company and the subsidiary will be dissolved

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/aNnxE

