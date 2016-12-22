UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Olympus Corp :
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the development of built-in software and application for medical, science and film business products in Tokyo, Japan
* Effective date April 1, 2017
* After the transaction, Olympus will be the surviving company and the subsidiary will be dissolved
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/aNnxE
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources