Dec 22 JVC Kenwood Corp :

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in its Tokyo-based electric unit to Kanematsu Corp (40 percent) and a Tokyo-based investment partnership(60 percent)

* Says effective date on Feb. 24, 2017 and the selling price is not disclosed

* Says it plans to transfer its card printer business to the electric unit on March 1, 2017

