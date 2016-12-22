BRIEF-OUTFRONT Media announces partnership with Atlanta football host committee
* Announced today its partnership with Atlanta football host committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Dec 22 Eltes Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EPzwcL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announced today its partnership with Atlanta football host committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, Jan 24 Blinking zirconium tiaras, engagement ring boxes equipped with spy-cams and diamond-dusted hourglasses were some of the most eye-catching items showcased among more than a thousand jewelry booths at Japan's biggest jewelry exposition on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.