UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Sharp Corp :
* says it has decided to conduct a new business alliance with Skytec Group Limited ("Skytec") in order to promote the manufacturing and sale of Sharp brand products and services and enhance the Sharp brand in Europe, and to acquire from Skytec the SKYTEC UMC LTD("SUMC") shares possessed by Skytec and thereby make SUMC Sharp's subsidiary
* Says it will hold 56.7 percent voting rights in SKYTEC UMC expected on Feb. 10, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TgKGOE
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources