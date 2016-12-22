Dec 22 Avic Aviation Engine Corp Plc

* Says shareholder China Huarong Asset Management and party acting in concert have unloaded a combined 1.48 percent stake in the company as of Dec 21

* Says China Huarong Asset Management and party acting in concert own 5.48 percent stake after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJK0me

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)