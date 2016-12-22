BRIEF-Biocon wins MYR 300 mln contract for insulin from MoH, Malaysia
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Dec 22 MedFirst Healthcare Services :
* Says it will issue the 1st series unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and interest rate is 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for operating funds enrichment
* Says co plans to use 36.3 million yuan to buy 16.5 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based medical instrumentation and will own 60 percent stake in it after transaction