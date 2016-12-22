Dec 22 Brinno :

* Says it will repurchase 600,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.2 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 26 to Feb. 21, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$45 per share ~ T$80 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$129.1 million

