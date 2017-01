Dec 22 China Development Financial Holding :

* Says its subsidiary KGI Bank will use 200.4 million yuan to set up a consumer finance company with registered capital of 600 million yuan in Kunshan with Bank of Jiangsu

* Says KGI Bank will hold 33.4 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WtxN8T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)