UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles with 2017 moutai liquor sales)
Dec 22 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 7.4 percent y/y at 16.65 billion yuan ($2.40 billion)
* Says it expects to sell 26,000 tonnes of moutai liquor in 2017
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ieKLVv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9460 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources