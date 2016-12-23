Dec 23 Si Chuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire medical firm for 1.3 billion yuan ($187.12 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 830.9 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

