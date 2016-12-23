BRIEF-Delmar Pharma, MD Anderson initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)
Dec 23 Long Bon International :
* Says it will repurchase 20,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.7 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 23 to Feb. 22, 2017
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$12 per share ~ T$25 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$2.63 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/40kgbW
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Credit Outlook 1Q17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893146 LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) Global rating outlooks are more negative than a year ago across most rating sectors, Fitch Ratings says in its latest global Credit Outlook report. "The greatest challenges are undoubtedly faced by emerging market issuers in all sectors, but this is a global trend - the outlook bias is also negative for deve
* Fiera Capital- Fiera Infra LP has acquired Suncor Energy's 50 percent interest in Cedar Point II limited partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: