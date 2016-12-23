BRIEF-Wellcare gets quality accreditation for Medicaid health plan in NY
* Wellcare receives NCQA quality accreditation for Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Chengzhi Co Ltd :
* Says it completes new shares issuance and raises about 12.39 billion yuan in total to fund acquisition
* Says shareholder Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd's stake was diluted to 11.76 percent from 38.01 percent
* A holding company raises stake in co to 33.44 percent from 0 percent and becomes the top shareholder of co
* A Beijing-based investment LLP raises stake in co to 8.36 percent from 0 percent
* A Beijing-based VC tech firm raises stake in co to 8.36 percent from 0 percent
* A Wuhu-based VC investment LLP raises stake in co to 4.46 percent from 0 percent
* A Zhuhai-based equity investment LLP raises stake in co to 5.57 percent from 0 percent
* A Shenzhen-based industrial firm raises stake in co to 5.57 percent from 0 percent
* Shareholding structure changed as result of shares issuance for stake acquisition and fund raising
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LSwq19
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wellcare receives NCQA quality accreditation for Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints new vice president of global quality assurance Source text for Eikon:
* Says Adapt Pharma's NARCAN (naloxone HCL) nasal spray 2mg approved by U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: